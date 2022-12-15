Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 launch window swings into view

Insomniac Games has been on something of a hot streak over the last few years, going from success to success with titles like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and two much-loved Spider-Man titles. The third installment in the latter series — called Spider-Man 2, confusingly enough — has been hinted at for some time, but now has an official release window.

Prepare for more PlayStation 2023 highlights at PS Blog: https://t.co/DrXxXh7VEW pic.twitter.com/iKXEea8EFa — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 15, 2022

PlayStation revealed the news in a blog post today that covered some expected highlights for Sony fans in the new year. Spider-Man 2, which is slated to launch on PlayStation 5 in Fall 2023, will follow the events of Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and will see the two webslingers teaming up to face off against yet another threat to their beloved New York City. Little else is known about the game at this early stage, but considering how well-received the first two games were, it’s likely to tick all the right boxes for fans of the series. The game is set to launch only on PS5, but considering Sony’s recent track record of porting some of its exclusives to PC after a few years, it’s likely it’ll swing its way onto some other platforms eventually too.

It’s set to be a strong year for Sony, as its 2023 highlights blog post is quick to remind everyone. As well as the return of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Men, PlayStation aficionados have plenty else to look forward to, running the gamut from January’s Forspoken and the new DualSense Edge controller to the PSVR 2, a new Destiny expansion, the Resident Evil 4 remake, and the highly-anticipated Final Fantasy XVI, in which, and we cannot stress this enough, you play as a man named Clive. Whatever your gaming proclivities, it looks like Peter Parker and Miles Morales will be in good company once 2023 rolls around.