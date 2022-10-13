Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC requirements – minimum, recommended, and ray tracing specifications
Can your computer swing it?
Those Spider-Man games on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 are pretty darn good. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered has been available on PC for a little while now, and the standalone Miles Morales game is next up to bat. That’s coming in November, but you don’t have to wait till then to find out if your machine can run the game. The full list of PC requirements has been released, and it’s very thorough. Check out the complete information to see if you can push the game all the way to ray tracing on your personal computer.
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC requirements
Minimum
- Average Performance: 720 @ 30 FPS
- Graphic Presets: Very Low
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equivalent
- CPU: Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent
- RAM: 8 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage: 75 GB HDD
Recommended
- Average Performance: 1080p @ 60 FPS
- Graphic Presets: 1080p @ 60 FPS Medium
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580
- CPU: Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage: 75 GB SSD
Very High
- Average Performance: 4K @ 60 FPS
- Graphic Presets: Very High
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
- CPU: Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage: 75 GB SSD
Amazing Ray Tracing
- Average Performance: 1440p @ 60 FPS (4K @ 30 FPS)
- Graphic Presets: High Ray Tracing / High
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
- CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage: 75 GB SSD
Ultimate Ray Tracing
- Average Performance: 4K @ 60 FPS
- Graphic Presets: High Ray Tracing / Very High
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
- CPU: Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- RAM: 32 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage: 75 GB SSD
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC release date
If your PC can run the game, great. The next question you probably have is when is the release date? Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales comes to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on Friday, November 18.