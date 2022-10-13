Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC requirements – minimum, recommended, and ray tracing specifications

Those Spider-Man games on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 are pretty darn good. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered has been available on PC for a little while now, and the standalone Miles Morales game is next up to bat. That’s coming in November, but you don’t have to wait till then to find out if your machine can run the game. The full list of PC requirements has been released, and it’s very thorough. Check out the complete information to see if you can push the game all the way to ray tracing on your personal computer.

Related: The 10 best Marvel comics games of all time, ranked

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC requirements

Minimum

Average Performance: 720 @ 30 FPS

720 @ 30 FPS Graphic Presets: Very Low

Very Low GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equivalent

Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equivalent CPU: Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent

Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent RAM: 8 GB

8 GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75 GB HDD

Recommended

Average Performance: 1080p @ 60 FPS

1080p @ 60 FPS Graphic Presets: 1080p @ 60 FPS Medium

1080p @ 60 FPS Medium GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 CPU: Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75 GB SSD

Very High

Average Performance: 4K @ 60 FPS

4K @ 60 FPS Graphic Presets: Very High

Very High GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT CPU: Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB OS : Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75 GB SSD

Amazing Ray Tracing

Average Performance: 1440p @ 60 FPS (4K @ 30 FPS)

1440p @ 60 FPS (4K @ 30 FPS) Graphic Presets: High Ray Tracing / High

High Ray Tracing / High GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM: 16 GB

16 GB OS : Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75 GB SSD

Ultimate Ray Tracing

Average Performance: 4K @ 60 FPS

4K @ 60 FPS Graphic Presets: High Ray Tracing / Very High

High Ray Tracing / Very High GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT CPU: Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X RAM: 32 GB

32 GB OS : Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75 GB SSD

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC release date

If your PC can run the game, great. The next question you probably have is when is the release date? Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales comes to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on Friday, November 18.