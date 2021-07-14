IO Interactive delays Hitman 3 title update and new season reveal

IO Interactive has announced that the next title update for Hitman 3, which was due to deploy on July 20, has been delayed until July 27. In addition, the next season for Hitman 3, Season of Lust, has also been delayed by a week as a result.

As revealed in Hitman 3’s Season of Sloth roadmap, the next title update for the game was due to come at the end of the current season. However, it seems as though IO Interactive needed a little more time to work on the update and the next season.

In an announcement post on Twitter, the developer confirmed the delay and invited all players to join in with the next IOI Insider stream, which will feature a preview of the Season of Lust and the new upcoming permanent event for the game.

We're almost ready to kick-off a new Season of Sin in @HITMAN 3, now arriving on July 27!



Want to know more before then? Join us live on July 22 for a special edition of IOI Insider that will feature a preview of the upcoming season AND the reveal of a new permanent event! pic.twitter.com/E4XMZyEiZg — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) July 14, 2021

IO Interactive added that it does not make this decision lightly. The company hates changing previously announced dates for obvious reasons, but in this case, there was no alternative.

This delay is either the result of content for Season of Lust not being ready or the team needing a week longer to work on the new permanent event that will be added to the game. Last month, IO Interactive teased that this event would be similar to the previous standalone missions we’ve seen in the Hitman reboot trilogy. However, it won’t be as meaty as those missions, meaning it could be an update through which developers can implement some new gameplay mechanics that can be accessed across all locations.