io-interactive-will-reveal-hitman-3-year-two-in-a-stream-this-week

Developer IO Interactive has announced that it will be hosting a reveal stream later this week to show fans Hitman 3 Year Two for the first time. While the second year of support for the game was confirmed last year, this will be the first chance anyone outside of the developer has to look at what’s coming to Hitman 3 in 2022.

The reveal stream takes place on Jan 13 at 3 PM CET/9 AM ET/ 6 AM PT/2 PM GMT. Unlike past IO Insider streams, during which the development team has given fans a look at upcoming content, this Hitman 3 Year Two stream will be on the official Hitman YouTube channel. This likely means that the stream is a pre-recorded video.

IO Interactive’s community manager Clemens will host the stream, which features input from several developers on what’s coming to Hitman 3 this year. Of course, the video will also contain the first look at this new content.

IO Interactive has stated that this video will showcase the Elusive Target Arcade, PC VR, and another new game mode that hasn’t been announced yet, in addition to some unexpected announcements. This could indicate that a new location will be on show, which the developer teased last year.