MLB The Show 22: How to complete Finest Program

If you were looking for more Finest cards in MLB The Show 22, you’re in luck. In addition to the Finest of the Franchise program, Diamond Dynasty players can now look forward to grinding in the Finest program. This Other Program features seven new Finest cards, four of which are 2022 Finest items. So, who can you get from this program?

How to complete the Finest Program

To complete the Finest Program in its entirety, you will need 100 Points. Here’s a look at the reward path:

10 Points – Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x5)

– Ballin’ is a Habit pack (x5) 15 Points – Takashi Okazaki Set 2 Choice Pack

– Takashi Okazaki Set 2 Choice Pack 20 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x5)

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x5) 25 Points – Headliners Three Pack Bundle

– Headliners Three Pack Bundle 30 Points – 99 OVR Finest Evan Phillips

– 99 OVR Finest Evan Phillips 35 Points – 1989 Cleveland Road Jersey

– 1989 Cleveland Road Jersey 40 Points – 99 OVR Finest Steven Kwan

– 99 OVR Finest Steven Kwan 45 Points – Home Run Derby Choice Pack

– Home Run Derby Choice Pack 50 Points – 99 OVR Finest Will Smith (Dodgers)

– 99 OVR Finest Will Smith (Dodgers) 55 Points – Always Intense Two Pack Bundle

– Always Intense Two Pack Bundle 60 Points – 99 OVR Finest Dansby Swanson

– 99 OVR Finest Dansby Swanson 65 Points – Juicy Set 1 Choice Pack

– Juicy Set 1 Choice Pack 70 Points – MLB The Show 22 pack (x10) and 2,500 Stubs

– MLB The Show 22 pack (x10) and 2,500 Stubs 75 Points – Ballin’ Out of Control pack

– Ballin’ Out of Control pack 80 Points – 99 OVR Retro Finest Eric Gagne

– 99 OVR Retro Finest Eric Gagne 85 Points – Headliners Three Pack Bundle

– Headliners Three Pack Bundle 90 Points – 99 OVR Retro Finest Carlos Delgado and 2,500 Stubs

– 99 OVR Retro Finest Carlos Delgado and 2,500 Stubs 95 Points – 99 OVR Juicy Set 2 Choice Pack

– 99 OVR Juicy Set 2 Choice Pack 97 Points – 1977 Blue Jays Home Jersey

– 1977 Blue Jays Home Jersey 100 Points – 99 OVR Retro Finest Gary Carter

There are seven 99 OVR cards up for grabs in this program. Here’s a look at the four at the end of this one:

Dansby Swanson

Eric Gagne

Carlos Delgado

Gary Carter

To make progress in this program, here are some available avenues:

Complete Finest Showdown (20 pts.)

(20 pts.) Complete the 10 Moments (30 pts.)

(30 pts.) Complete the 18 Parallel PXP and Stat Missions (54 pts. in total): Tally 30 singles with Finest series players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 20 doubles with Finest series players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally one triple with Finest series players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 25 home runs with Finest series players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 25 strikeouts with Finest series players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 30 innings with Finest series in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 250 PXP with Carlos Delgado in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 500 PXP with Eric Gagne in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 30 singles with 2022 Finest series players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 20 doubles with 2022 Finest series players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally one triple with 2022 Finest series players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 20 home runs with 2022 Finest series players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 25 strikeouts with 2022 Finest series players in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 30 innings with 2022 Finest series in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 250 PXP with Steven Kwan in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 250 PXP with Dansby Swanson in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 250 PXP with Will Smith in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.) Tally 500 PXP with Evan Phillips in Ranked Seasons, Battle Royale, Events, Play vs. CPU, Mini Seasons, or Conquest (3 pts.)

(54 pts. in total):

Not all of the Missions need to be completed to finish this program. Keep in mind though that there are two sets of Missions: ones that require just Finest cards and others that need 2022 Finest items to accrue progress. The player-specific Missions require the cards obtained through the program.

This program should be a hand for those who need Finest and Retro Finest cards for the 99 OVR Mickey Mantle. If not, some of these cards should at least benefit your Diamond Dynasty team in some fashion.

This Program is not time-limited and has no end date. This is different than the Finest of the Franchise program, which is time-limited.