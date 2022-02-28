Jurassic World Evolution 2: Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack introduces hybrid Scorpios Rex and Monolophosaurus

The Camp Cretaceous DLC will feature several new dinosaurs for Jurassic World Evolution 2, including the hybrid Scorpios Rex. The creature is one of many others from the Netflix series of the same name. It joins the actual real-world dinosaur the Monolophosaurus as well as a changes to the sandbox game mode when the update releases in March.

Scorpios Rex is another fantastical creature made by Dr. Henry Wu. The large dinosaur has spikes, jagged teeth, and is known for being highly aggressive. It’s very similar to his creation the Indominus Rex from Jurassic World. Whereas the Monolophosaurus is a medium-sized carnivore that lived during the mid-Jurassic period. It had sharp teeth and claws and an impressive crest on its head that enhanced its roar.

The DLC also includes variants for both the Ouranosaurus and the Kentrosaurus. There are also eight new skins that encompass Bumpy the Ankylosaurus, Toro the Carnotaurus, Big Eatie the Tyrannosaurus rex, the Baryonyx trio of Grim, Limbo and Chaos, and two glow-in-the-dark skins based on Parasaurolophus Lux.

Sandbox mode will include all dinosaurs, skins, and patterns will by default when started. Even if they haven’t been unlocked.

A full list of additions and changes can be found here. The Jurassic World Evolution 2: Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack releases March 8 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.