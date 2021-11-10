how to increase asset rating in jurassic world evolution 2

Asset Rating is an important factor in Jurassic World Evolution 2. The higher your rating, the better your facility looks to the government. If the government is happy, then you don’t need to worry about red tape, extra tasks, or any other nasty surprises that might crop up if they feel like you’re ignoring them. It’s also important to understand how Asset Rating works for the game’s campaign. This guide will explain how you increase Asset Rating to keep progressing and ensure everyone is happy.

Acquire more dinosaurs

You can increase the Asset Rating of your facility by acquiring more dinosaurs through expeditions. The more dinosaurs you have, the higher your Asset Rating will be. However, it’s not as simple as packing as many dinosaurs into your facility as possible. You need to keep them happy and maintain them with a high standard of care.

As your facility grows, you’ll have more dinosaurs to care for. Your Asset Rating will drop if their comfort stat is in the red or if they’re injured. To combat this, you need to ensure that rangers constantly check in on all of your dinosaurs, allowing you to see any ailments or issues before they become too much of a problem.

Keep your dinosaurs healthy by researching cures and using them when necessary. You should also look for any cohabitation issues and split dinosaurs up when they occur. Finally, food can be a big problem when it comes to cohabitation. Make sure each dinosaur has what it needs in your enclosures. Otherwise, they’ll smash up your fences and go on a rampage.