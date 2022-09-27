King of Fighters XV gets a crossover team from Samurai Shodown in October

King of Fighters XV is a return to form for the storied SNK series. Great fighting game mechanics, animation, and stage design make it a truly enjoyable game for competitive players. They’ll have some new characters to choose from soon too: a trio of warriors from Samurai Shodown joins the King of Fighters XV roster next month.

That roster is divided into teams, and Team Samurai is composed of Haohmaru, Nakoruru, and Darli Dagger from Samurai Shodown. Haohmaru and Nakoruru have been a part of the Samurai Shodown lineup for many years, while Darli made her debut in the 2019 game. King of Fighters contenders don’t usually wield weapons, but Team Samurai definitely does: Haohmaru has his katana, Nakoruru carries a kodachi, and Darli Dagger fights with a variety of weapons like a spear and a serrated greatsword. You can see them in action in the Team Samurai trailer below, then give them a go when they release on Tuesday, October 4.

King of Fighters XV has received a few doses of DLC since its launch in February. One month after release, the trio of Rock Howard, Gato, and B. Jenet came to the game as Team Garou. Omega Rugal was also added that month as a free DLC fighter. In May, those four were followed by Team South Town, consisting of Geese Howard, Billy Kane, and Ryuji Yamazaki.

Team Samurai is the first team to cross over into King of Fighters XV from another fighting series, but SNK isn’t afraid to mix things up like that across different IPs. Fatal Fury’s Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui are available as Fall Guys costumes, for example.

Expect more updates to King of Fighters XV in the future. Most prominently, SNK is working to add full crossplay support to the game. When that happens, it’ll have the rare honor of letting players compete across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.