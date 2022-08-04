How to get Fatal Fury’s Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui skins in Fall Guys

Fall Guys is always in a position to feature a new crossover. Whether it is through an in-game event featuring new levels or a line of cosmetics, they are always looking for the next game or other entertainment media to represent in their game full of beans wearing various costumes. The latest example of this is Fatal Fury. Here is how to get the Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui costumes in Fall Guys.

How to get the Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui Fatal Fury skins in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Like other crossover skins in Fall Guys, the only way to get the Fatal Fury costumes for Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui is to purchase them in the in-game store with Show-Bucks. If you are looking to get just one of the costumes, it will cost 800, while the bundle that comes with both costumes, a new emote, and a nameplate will set you back 1,600 Show-Bucks.

Unfortunately, there are no 800 or 1,600 options for purchasing Show-Bucks in the store, so if you do not have any beforehand, you will need to get the 1,000 Show-Bucks package for $7.99 or the 2,800 Show-Bucks for $19.99 if you want to get any of the Fatal Fury items. Of course, you could already potentially have some from previous purchases or by progressing tiers in the battle pass.

While it is unfortunate that players can not work to unlock the Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui costumes with their gameplay, this is standard practice for how Fall Guys handle their guest appearances. Because Epic Games has to shell out money to the owners of the IP to feature them in the game, they will look to recoup that by having players purchase the skins if they want them.