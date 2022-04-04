Kirby and the Forgotten Land tops U.K. boxed charts for a second week running

Nintendo’s first fully-3D Kirby mainline adventure continues to prove popular in the U.K. Kirby and the Forgotten Land has snagged the top spot of the boxed charts in the country for the second week in a row, continuing to hold off competition from the likes of Elden Ring and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Despite seeing a week-on-week drop in sales of 43% (thanks, GI.biz), Kirby and the Forgotten Land has managed to hold onto the top spot in the U.K. for the second week running. It was already the best-performing Kirby game in the U.K. after its opening weekend of being on sale and it “is now the fastest selling game in the franchise by a long way.” Better news yet for Nintendo and HAL Laboratory, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is now the “fourth best-selling Kirby game of all time in the U.K.”

Elden Ring, meanwhile, has climbed from third to second place in the U.K. boxed charts. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has slipped from second to fourth place, with Pokémon Legends: Arceus rising to take the third spot. Ever-popular FIFA 22 sits in fifth. With the hotly-anticipated Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga releasing this week, however, Kirby might need some luck to stay top of the physical charts for three weeks in a row. Regardless, Nintendo should be pleased with The Forgotten Land’s launch, what with its continued success in the U.K. and it being the biggest launch for the series in Japan.