Kirby’s Dream Buffet will bring sweet four-player obstacle course action to the Switch

Nintendo has announced Kirby’s Dream Buffet, a four-player party game that pits players against one another in short multiplayer games across a wide range of food-themed race courses and arenas. The title is set to release later this year.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet is set to launch at some point in summer 2022 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. The game’s trailer shows how players will take on various Kirbys and compete in all sorts of competitive minigames in a world made up of a giant buffet table. The opening of the trailer shows Kirby being shrunk down so small that he can roll up the side of a cake as if it’s a winding road.

Among the games shown so far for players to compete in are obstacle course races and party battles. The goal seems to be to consume as much food as possible, growing the size of your Kirby as the rounds go on, ending with every Kirby being weighed. The larger they are, the higher their score.

The last entry in the Kirby series was Kirby and the Forgotten Lands, a game in which players explore a new world as Kirby while solving problems for the locals and uncovering the mysteries within. Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a very different game, more focused on short multiplayer experiences on a vast buffet table of desserts.

There are quite a few party games on the Nintendo Switch, including two Mario Party titles that open the console up for local and online multiplayer mayhem. This title isn’t Kirby’s first foray into the party game genre but it is for the Nintendo Switch. It looks like the minigames will all revolve around consuming food in some way, though with what we know of Kirby, it’s just as likely that some games will be more about spitting that food out to hit other players.