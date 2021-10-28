Knockout City is getting a 4K upgrade for current-gen consoles

EA has just announced upgrades for the current-generation console versions of Knockout City. Starting November 2, owners of the new consoles can expect graphics and performance modes on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S with a free upgrade path for existing PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions will render at a native 4K resolution at 60FPS. The PS5 120FPS performance mode runs natively at 1440p with upscaling to 4K. On Xbox Series X, that performance mode is bumped up to 1620p with the same 4K upscaling method. The Xbox Series S’ graphics mode runs at 1440p at 60FPS with the 120FPS mode rendering at 1080p.

These resolution and performance metrics are the least interesting part of the update as Knockout City already had basic support on PS5 and Series X/S through higher resolution support. In addition to the two performance modes, the update also improves several graphical settings.

The upgrade features enhanced lighting effects with more light sources illuminating the environment through particle lights, area lights, and ball lights. Knockout City is also improving its local light shadows and global illumination solution. While the Series X already benefitted from the Xbox One X’s higher resolution textures via the nature of its backwards compatibility, those higher fidelity textures are also being rolled out to PS5 and Series S.