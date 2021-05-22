Is Knockout City free-to-play?

Knockout City, EA and Velan Studios’ latest multiplayer title, seems like a blast. Unlike many other titles of its genre, it isn’t free to play, but there is an option to check it out for nothing if you’re quick enough.

A free trial run

For the first ten days of its release, Knockout City will be free to check out for everyone on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch via its block party event. From May 21 to May 30, you can check out Knockout City’s dodgeball mayhem.

What does the free trial include?

Everything! During this designated “block party,” you’ll be able to team up with friends and finish crew contracts with them. You’ll have access to the full game with all its modes and custom gear. It also features cross-play, so you’ll be able to play with whoever you want wherever they play. With the failed launch of another multiplayer EA Original Rocket Arena in 2020, it’s no surprise Velan Studios wants to get Knockout City in as many hands as possible.

How much will Knockout City cost after the trial?

The game is regularly priced at $19.99 or your regional equivalent on all platforms. However if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber on either the consoles or the PC, you’ll be able to gain access to it through the service whenever you’d like.

Image via EA Originals and Velan Studios

As an incentive, if you want to buy the game during the game’s free period, you’ll gain access to