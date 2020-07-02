Kobe Bryant named final NBA 2K21 cover athlete

The third and final NBA 2K21 cover athlete has been announced, as Lakers legend Kobe Bryant will grace the cover of the special Legends edition. Bryant, who passed away due to a helicopter accident January, will be on the cover of the special NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition that will honor his legacy.

The Mamba Forever Edition gets its name from Kobe Bryant’s nickname, the ‘Black Mamba.’ Bryant gave himself the nickname, and he described himself as a mamba (a venomous snake) while he was on the court.

2️⃣4️⃣ Legend. Leader. Champion. We honor Kobe Bryant as our Cover Athlete for the Next Gen Mamba Forever Edition 💜💛 #NBA2K21 pic.twitter.com/OOONVibhvX — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) July 2, 2020

In his illustrious career, Bryant wore two numbers, #8 and #24. Because of this, NBA 2K21 will have two different covers for the Mamba Forever Edition. Kobe will be wearing #8 on the cover of the game for the Xbox One and Playstation 4. Bryant’s #24 will be featured on the cover for the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5.

The Mamba Forever Edition, which is now available for pre-order, will cost $99.99 for both current-gen and next-gen consoles. Here’s what gamers will receive in the Mamba Forever Edition, in addition to the game: