NBA 2K21 current-gen and next-gen updates – February 11 patch notes

On February 11, 2K rolled out two new patches for NBA 2K21. The first one, a current-generation update, addresses hang and stability issues affecting MyTeam, and provided some seasonal updates to 2K Beach. The second update, targeted for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, added some new player likenesses and jerseys, and addressed a few hang issues. Additionally, 2K stated that it has nerfed the effectiveness of fading three-pointers from off-the-dribble, which has become a frequent complaint among 2K21 players on social media.

The next-gen update is currently live, while the current-gen one is only available at the moment for Xbox One, PS4, and PC users via Steam. Other platforms will receive the update at a later date.

Current-Generation

GENERAL:

Come celebrate the Lunar New Year at 2K Beach with new seasonal decorations.

Updated another set of player likeness for current NBA players.

Updated soundtrack in 2K Beats.

Disabled controller rumble for online play.

MyCAREER:

The traveling Big Top has arrived at 2K Beach. Keep your eyes out in the coming weeks.

MyTEAM:

Addressed a rare hang that could occur when starting a multiplayer match with a specific type of lineup

Various other stability and performance issues have been addressed to further improve the overall experience

Various non-gameplay updates in preparation for the MyTEAM Unlimited $250,000 Tournament on February 20th.**

**Excluding PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia

Next-Generation

GENERAL:

Updated soundtrack in 2K Beats, with additional new music drops in The City

Los Angeles Lakers court floor will reflect new changes for this season

Uniform updates have been made for the following teams:

o Los Angeles Lakers (Home uniform)

o New York Knicks (City uniform)

Updated another set of player likeness for current NBA players, including:

Udoka Azubuike

LaMelo Ball

Keita Bates-Diop

Leandro Bolmaro

Zylan Cheatham

Brandon Clarke

Troy Daniels

De’Andre Hunter

Jaren Jackson, Jr.

Frank Mason

Tyrese Maxey

Jaden McDaniels

Johnathan Motley

Zeke Nnaji

Elie Okobo

Miye Oni

Tariq Owens

Patrick Patterson

Payton Pritchard

Immanuel Quickley

Josh Reaves

Cameron Reynolds

Anfernee Simons

Robert Williams

Addressed the vertical line remaining on screen for a period of time on Xbox Series X/S

GAMEPLAY:

Reduced the effectiveness of fading three-pointers off-the-dribble, as requested by the community

MyCAREER/THE CITY:

Private matchmaking is now supported during Pro-Am League Nights

Improved load times of menus when loading into The City

Foam fingers and boxing gloves will no longer remain equipped when going into games in The City

Addressed community reported issues with the badge progression display on the postgame recap screen

Resolved a rare hang that could occur upon completion of workouts in the Gatorade Gym

Various other stability and performance issues have been addressed to further improve the overall experience in The City

MyNBA:

Updated the MyNBA Online load/download Draft Class option functionality

Improvements made to the way player morale is calculated

Resolved a player generation issue that led to inflated athletic attributes like speed and vertical as progression occurred

MyTEAM: