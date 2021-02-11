NBA 2K21 current-gen and next-gen updates – February 11 patch notes
A highly requested change is a part of this new update.
On February 11, 2K rolled out two new patches for NBA 2K21. The first one, a current-generation update, addresses hang and stability issues affecting MyTeam, and provided some seasonal updates to 2K Beach. The second update, targeted for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, added some new player likenesses and jerseys, and addressed a few hang issues. Additionally, 2K stated that it has nerfed the effectiveness of fading three-pointers from off-the-dribble, which has become a frequent complaint among 2K21 players on social media.
The next-gen update is currently live, while the current-gen one is only available at the moment for Xbox One, PS4, and PC users via Steam. Other platforms will receive the update at a later date.
Current-Generation
GENERAL:
- Come celebrate the Lunar New Year at 2K Beach with new seasonal decorations.
- Updated another set of player likeness for current NBA players.
- Updated soundtrack in 2K Beats.
- Disabled controller rumble for online play.
MyCAREER:
- The traveling Big Top has arrived at 2K Beach. Keep your eyes out in the coming weeks.
MyTEAM:
- Addressed a rare hang that could occur when starting a multiplayer match with a specific type of lineup
- Various other stability and performance issues have been addressed to further improve the overall experience
- Various non-gameplay updates in preparation for the MyTEAM Unlimited $250,000 Tournament on February 20th.**
**Excluding PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia
Next-Generation
GENERAL:
- Updated soundtrack in 2K Beats, with additional new music drops in The City
- Los Angeles Lakers court floor will reflect new changes for this season
- Uniform updates have been made for the following teams:
o Los Angeles Lakers (Home uniform)
o New York Knicks (City uniform)
- Updated another set of player likeness for current NBA players, including:
- Udoka Azubuike
- LaMelo Ball
- Keita Bates-Diop
- Leandro Bolmaro
- Zylan Cheatham
- Brandon Clarke
- Troy Daniels
- De’Andre Hunter
- Jaren Jackson, Jr.
- Frank Mason
- Tyrese Maxey
- Jaden McDaniels
- Johnathan Motley
- Zeke Nnaji
- Elie Okobo
- Miye Oni
- Tariq Owens
- Patrick Patterson
- Payton Pritchard
- Immanuel Quickley
- Josh Reaves
- Cameron Reynolds
- Anfernee Simons
- Robert Williams
- Addressed the vertical line remaining on screen for a period of time on Xbox Series X/S
GAMEPLAY:
- Reduced the effectiveness of fading three-pointers off-the-dribble, as requested by the community
MyCAREER/THE CITY:
- Private matchmaking is now supported during Pro-Am League Nights
- Improved load times of menus when loading into The City
- Foam fingers and boxing gloves will no longer remain equipped when going into games in The City
- Addressed community reported issues with the badge progression display on the postgame recap screen
- Resolved a rare hang that could occur upon completion of workouts in the Gatorade Gym
- Various other stability and performance issues have been addressed to further improve the overall experience in The City
MyNBA:
- Updated the MyNBA Online load/download Draft Class option functionality
- Improvements made to the way player morale is calculated
- Resolved a player generation issue that led to inflated athletic attributes like speed and vertical as progression occurred
MyTEAM:
- Various preparations have been made for upcoming additions to MyTEAM
- Enabled Situational Substitutions for both On-the-Fly Coaching and Timeouts in Domination, Challenge, Unlimited, and Limited modes
- Addressed a rare hang that could occur when starting a multiplayer match with a specific lineup
- Various other stability and performance issues have been addressed to further improve the overall experience