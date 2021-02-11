NBA 2K21 current-gen and next-gen updates – February 11 patch notes

A highly requested change is a part of this new update.

On February 11, 2K rolled out two new patches for NBA 2K21. The first one, a current-generation update, addresses hang and stability issues affecting MyTeam, and provided some seasonal updates to 2K Beach. The second update, targeted for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, added some new player likenesses and jerseys, and addressed a few hang issues. Additionally, 2K stated that it has nerfed the effectiveness of fading three-pointers from off-the-dribble, which has become a frequent complaint among 2K21 players on social media.

The next-gen update is currently live, while the current-gen one is only available at the moment for Xbox One, PS4, and PC users via Steam. Other platforms will receive the update at a later date.

Current-Generation

GENERAL:

  • Come celebrate the Lunar New Year at 2K Beach with new seasonal decorations.
  • Updated another set of player likeness for current NBA players.
  • Updated soundtrack in 2K Beats.
  • Disabled controller rumble for online play.

MyCAREER:

  • The traveling Big Top has arrived at 2K Beach. Keep your eyes out in the coming weeks.

MyTEAM:

  • Addressed a rare hang that could occur when starting a multiplayer match with a specific type of lineup
  • Various other stability and performance issues have been addressed to further improve the overall experience
  • Various non-gameplay updates in preparation for the MyTEAM Unlimited $250,000 Tournament on February 20th.**

**Excluding PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia

Next-Generation

GENERAL:

  • Updated soundtrack in 2K Beats, with additional new music drops in The City
  • Los Angeles Lakers court floor will reflect new changes for this season
  • Uniform updates have been made for the following teams:

o   Los Angeles Lakers (Home uniform)

o   New York Knicks (City uniform)

  • Updated another set of player likeness for current NBA players, including:
  • Udoka Azubuike
  • LaMelo Ball
  • Keita Bates-Diop
  • Leandro Bolmaro
  • Zylan Cheatham
  • Brandon Clarke
  • Troy Daniels
  • De’Andre Hunter
  • Jaren Jackson, Jr.
  • Frank Mason
  • Tyrese Maxey
  • Jaden McDaniels
  • Johnathan Motley
  • Zeke Nnaji
  • Elie Okobo
  • Miye Oni
  • Tariq Owens
  • Patrick Patterson
  • Payton Pritchard
  • Immanuel Quickley
  • Josh Reaves
  • Cameron Reynolds
  • Anfernee Simons
  • Robert Williams
  • Addressed the vertical line remaining on screen for a period of time on Xbox Series X/S

GAMEPLAY:

  • Reduced the effectiveness of fading three-pointers off-the-dribble, as requested by the community

MyCAREER/THE CITY:

  • Private matchmaking is now supported during Pro-Am League Nights
  • Improved load times of menus when loading into The City
  • Foam fingers and boxing gloves will no longer remain equipped when going into games in The City
  • Addressed community reported issues with the badge progression display on the postgame recap screen
  • Resolved a rare hang that could occur upon completion of workouts in the Gatorade Gym
  • Various other stability and performance issues have been addressed to further improve the overall experience in The City

MyNBA:

  • Updated the MyNBA Online load/download Draft Class option functionality
  • Improvements made to the way player morale is calculated
  • Resolved a player generation issue that led to inflated athletic attributes like speed and vertical as progression occurred

MyTEAM:

  • Various preparations have been made for upcoming additions to MyTEAM
  • Enabled Situational Substitutions for both On-the-Fly Coaching and Timeouts in Domination, Challenge, Unlimited, and Limited modes
  • Addressed a rare hang that could occur when starting a multiplayer match with a specific lineup
  • Various other stability and performance issues have been addressed to further improve the overall experience

© 2021, Gamepur. All rights reserved