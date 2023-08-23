Larian Studios Shares Genius BG3 Secret For Speaking With Unwilling Corpses

Baldur’s Gate 3’s developer, Larian Studios, has revealed a secret to speaking with unwilling corpses after you have killed them. This will help you make the most of the Speak with Dead spell, allowing you to extract information about enemies after killing them.

There is a staggering amount of dialogue options in Baldur’s Gate 3, made all the more impressive because you can talk to nearly every animal and corpse in the game. Thanks to magical spells, you can have a chat with every passing cat or drag the spirits of the dead from their eternal rest to discuss what secrets might be in the area ahead. There’s one problem, however, and that the Speak with Dead spell lets the enemy refuse to talk to you, and if you just killed them, then they have a pretty good reason to block you in the old Undead WhatsApp Chat.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Lets You Cheat The Speak With Dead Spell

Luckily, there’s a way to get around the Speak with Dead spell restrictions in Baldur’s Gate 3. A post on the official Larian Studios Twitter account shows a method of bypassing the whole “I won’t speak to you because you killed me” thing with the aid of illusory magic.

All you need to do to make the dead start flapping their gums is to alter your character’s appearance. One method for doing this involves using the Mask of the Shapeshifter from Divinity: Original Sin 2, one of the digital bonuses you can receive in certain editions of Baldur’s Gate 3. You can also use spells like Alter Self to make your character look completely different.

In D&D 5E rules, the Speak with Dead doesn’t work if “you are hostile to it or it recognizes you as an enemy.” This means that the illusion trick might still work in the tabletop game, though the corpse might work out that you’re part of the group that killed it, especially if you cast the spell shortly after they were slain on the battlefield.

The murder restriction of the Speak with Dead spell is one of the most frustrating aspects of the magic system in Baldur’s Gate 3, as it’s usually your enemies that you want to talk with. Now that this illusion trick is out in the ether, fans can kill everyone they want and have a lovely chat with them afterward, possibly about other enemies that might be further along the path.