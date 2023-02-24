Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access players will get Digital Deluxe Edition & Divinity: Original Sin 2 items for free

Those supporting Baldur’s Gate 3 since it first hit Early Access will be rewarded when it finally launches, as they will automatically be upgraded to the game’s Digital Deluxe Edition. This will give them early access to the opening act of the game and DLC items based on Larian Studios’ previous game, Divinity: Original Sin 2.

Baldur’s Gate 3 leaves Early Access on August 31 after spending several years more in development than initially promised. Those who put their money down early on will be bumped up to the Digital Deluxe Edition for free, with benefits outlined in a post on the official Larian Studios Twitter page and the Baldur’s Gate 3 website.

Do you already own Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC and Mac? Are you planning to purchase it in Early Access before launch? You’re going to get a free upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition on launch day!



Do you already own Baldur's Gate 3 on PC and Mac? Are you planning to purchase it in Early Access before launch? You're going to get a free upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition on launch day!

The Digital Deluxe Edition comes with the Treasures of Rivellon DLC, featuring items based on the party members from Divinity: Original Sin 2. These include the Mask of the Shapeshifter, Cape of the Red Prince, Lute of the Merryweather Bard, Needle of the Outlaw Bard, Bicorne of the Sea Beast, and Paintings from Rivellon. This edition also comes with the Divinity Bard Song Pack, adding music tracks from Divinity: Original Sin 2.

One of the most exciting aspects of the Digital Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 is that it grants 72 hours of early access to Act 1 of the game. This is the content already available in the current Early Access build, but this will be the final version of the opening hours of the story, and it gives existing players a chance to jump straight into the new stuff on launch day.

Larian Studios is finally kicking the promotional machine into gear, as Baldur’s Gate 3 is also coming to PS5 on the same day as PC and Mac. The confirmation of the platform line-up and details regarding the different editions of the game suggest that Baldur’s Gate 3 will hit its release date, and everyone will soon be rolling initiative in the digital Forgotten Realms.