Among Us road map shows new roles and more collaborations are coming

The social deduction video game Among Us still has many more updates and plans for the future. Studio Innersloth has revealed an updated roadmap for the game, showing what fans can expect in 2022. The first major update was released on November 9, 2021, and it included Cosmicubes, 15 player support, and new roles like the Shapeshifters.

The roadmap has Friend Lists and quality of life updates as “Coming Soon.” Friend’s List will allow players to keep in contact with other Crewmates they play with, which is a feature that many have been requesting since the game first rose in providence in 2020. The Among Us blog states that the quality of life updates will fix the UX to make certain features less confusing, like Cosmicube redemption and chat choice.

🚗 THE 2022 ROADMAP 🚗



here's a peek at what's coming next to Among Us!

📍 friends list

📍 quality of life updates



gotta wear sunglasses because the future is so bright am i right ayyyyyyyyyyyyyy



🗺️ read the full post: https://t.co/IzPWUMD4sa pic.twitter.com/ccUenzSMIQ — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) January 17, 2022

More roles, more cubes, and the Hide’n’Seek game mode are listed under “Plans” in the roadmap, with no particular order in which they will release. The blog also mentions that Map 5 is still part of Among Us’ future and that Innersloth forgot to add it within the “Plans” section of the roadmap. The blog also touches on future Among Us products, including Crewmate Nendoroids and a one-shot manga feature.

Surpriseeeee!@AmongUsGame will have a 1 shot manga feature in Bessatsu Corocoro magazine on April 2022 ✨ https://t.co/tA6MHU7o3O — Innersloth (@InnerslothDevs) January 12, 2022

Also part of “Plans” is that the game will be part of more collaborations in the future. Innersloth’s first major collaboration was with Riot Games to bring Arcane cosmetics to the Among Us. Innersloth will later collaborate with Paramount studios to release a video featuring the cast of the Scream (2022) playing Among Us, with a Ghostface cosmetic coming to the game as well. Both collaborations have been nice little cross-promotions, and it is exciting to see who else Innersloth plans to team up next.