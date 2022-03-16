Latest FIFA 22 FUT leak merges football with fantasy thanks to new promo reveal

If you logged into FIFA 22 — and more specifically, FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) — today, you might have noticed a new loading screen. The FIFA 22 Fantasy FUT promo is expected to go live in just a few days, as the FUT Birthday event draws to a close. While nothing has been officially confirmed for this promo — besides that it exists — as of yet by EA, leakers are already hard at work. And based off of early info gathered, it’s going to be a big drop of new cards.

Per FIFA leaker FUT Sherrif, Fantasy FUT is set to inject some serious speed into the mode. Two of the headliners for the new promo are expected to be Manchester United midfielder Marcus Rashford (93 OVR) and Newcastle United midfielder/attacker Allan Saint-Maximin (92 OVR). Both of their Fantasy FUT cards will have 97 Pace.

Other big names that are expected to be included in the Fantasy FUT promo include Venezia midfielder Nani, Manchester City defender John Stones, Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga, and Atletico de Madrid back Jose Gimenez.

Bundesliga fans should also like some of the new additions, as defenders Jerome Roussillon (Wolfsburg) and Lukas Klostermann (Leipzig) are also expected to get new cards via the Fantasy FUT promo.

This promo should be a welcome sign for FIFA 22 players, as it looks to give some limelight to footballers who haven’t received much in the way of inform cards this year. Camavinga and Klostermann have not received an upgraded item since October and early November, respectively. Saint-Maximin and Gimenez, on the other hand, have not received an IF card at all for FIFA 22.

It’s also worth noting that FUT Sheriff claims this promo will see their cards have the potential to be upgraded. The cards mentioned above will start at a certain rating and can improve based on real-life performances. If that turns out to be true, it will be a fun way to end the club football season in Europe.

The Fantasy FUT promo is expected to begin on March 18.