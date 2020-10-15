League of Legends: Wild Rift adds Southeast Asia to closed beta program
More regions will be added later to League of Legends: Wild Rift closed beta program.
Riot Games is adding more regions to the closed beta testing phase of League of Legends: Wild Rift by sending invites to more and more players. Recently, after the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, the beta testing program was expanded to Japan and South Korea.
According to the latest announcement, Riot Games has sent a huge number of invites to the Southeast Asian players. The access is given randomly to a large pool of Android players who have pre-registered for the game on the Google Play Store.
If you have pre-registered for it, go to the Google Play Store and search for League of Legends: Wild Rift. You will get the option to install the game if you are selected to be the closed beta tester.
Before starting your installation process, make sure that you have enough space, and that your device meets the minimum requirements of the game:
- RAM: Above 1.5GB
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
- GPU: Adreno 306 GPU
As of now, no announcement has been made for the iOS users of the Southeast Asia region. According to Riot Games, League of Legends: Wild Rift will be released in most regions by the end of 2020. If you haven’t registered for the game yet, you can follow this guide, whether you are an Android or iOS user.