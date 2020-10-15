League of Legends: Wild Rift adds Southeast Asia to closed beta program

Riot Games is adding more regions to the closed beta testing phase of League of Legends: Wild Rift by sending invites to more and more players. Recently, after the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, the beta testing program was expanded to Japan and South Korea.

According to the latest announcement, Riot Games has sent a huge number of invites to the Southeast Asian players. The access is given randomly to a large pool of Android players who have pre-registered for the game on the Google Play Store.

If you have pre-registered for it, go to the Google Play Store and search for League of Legends: Wild Rift. You will get the option to install the game if you are selected to be the closed beta tester.

Kami telah memberikan akses Beta Tertutup untuk sekumpulan besar pemain Asia Tenggara. Buka aplikasi Google Play dan mencari "Wild Rift". Jika anda mendapat akses, anda boleh melihat butang untuk muat turun.



Jom berkongsi maklumat ini dengan rakan-rakan anda! pic.twitter.com/OWT2LIhZwb — League of Legends: Wild Rift Malaysia (@wildriftMYS) October 15, 2020

Before starting your installation process, make sure that you have enough space, and that your device meets the minimum requirements of the game:

RAM: Above 1.5GB

Above 1.5GB Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410

Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 GPU: Adreno 306 GPU

As of now, no announcement has been made for the iOS users of the Southeast Asia region. According to Riot Games, League of Legends: Wild Rift will be released in most regions by the end of 2020. If you haven’t registered for the game yet, you can follow this guide, whether you are an Android or iOS user.