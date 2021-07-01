Leak may have revealed NBA 2K22 cover, special edition and release date details

We’re already at the beginning of July, which means news regarding the latest NBA 2K game, NBA 2K22, should be coming very soon. Last year, Take-Two revealed the three cover athletes for NBA 2K21 at the start of July, so it wouldn’t be a shock if 2K did the same this year. Now while we don’t have any official confirmation regarding the release date or cover of NBA 2K22, an image circulating on Twitter today may have revealed some big information.

The Twitter account @2KIntel posted an image on the social media website today, which appears to be a first look at the cover of 2K22. The cover from the image features Nets star Kevin Durant, as well as basketball legends Dirk Nowitzki and Kareem Abdul-Jabaar:

Additionally, we may have gotten first information regarding special editions of NBA 2K22. The image purportedly shows that a NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition may be available this year. This edition certainly appears quite similar to the Mamba Forever edition from 2020, at least in terms of bonuses that come with this version. The NBA 75th Anniversary Edition reportedly includes NBA 2K22 for both old and new-gen, plus 100,000 VC.

Take-Two has not confirmed any of this to be true, but if it is, NBA 2K22 would be slated to release worldwide on September 10.