Leak suggests that Marc Overmars will be removed from FIFA 22 Ultimate Team following allegations of sexual harassment

A recent leak is suggesting that legendary Dutch forward Marc Overmars will be removed from EA Sport’s FIFA 22 Ultimate Team following allegations of sexual harassment aimed toward the ex-player and former director of football at AFC Ajax.

Reliable FIFA leaker Fut Sheriff has taken to Twitter to explain that EA is going to suspend the Marc Overmars Card from Ultimate Team in FIFA 22 “due to the harassment allegations against him that took him out of the Ajax Board.” According to FUT Sheriff, Overmars will be removed from Packs and Drafts, meaning players will no longer be able to unlock the Netherlands striker ICON card.

The news is yet been confirmed by EA, but it seems likely to be true considering that current Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been removed from FIFA 22 following the allegations against him and his subsequent arrest. EA tends to act quickly in its efforts to suspend players from the game upon allegations such as this.

If and when the Marc Overmars ICON card is removed from Ultimate Team, it seems likely that players who own the card already will be able to carry on using it in online play. You will simply no longer be able to unpack the card when opening FIFA packs or in Drafts. Due to the ongoing nature of the case against Overmars, EA could reinstate his card if found not guilty.