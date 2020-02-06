Leaked screenshots offer peak into The Outer Worlds on Switch

The first screenshots of The Outer Worlds on Switch were recently revealed before being quickly removed by Nintendo. Before their removal, three screenshots could briefly be found on the Nintendo eShop.

While The Outer Worlds’ eShop page no longer displays the screenshots, reliable leaker Nibel shared them on Twitter. VGC’s Andy Robinson also confirmed that the screenshots were authentic in a reply to Nibel’s tweet.

Andy Robinson on Twitter @Nibellion I’ve had it confirmed these are real.

The three leaked screenshots show the player’s ship, companion Parvati, and a street-level shot of one of the game’s settlements. All three shots show a notable graphical downgrade from the PC and other console versions of The Outer Worlds, exactly like one would expect from the Switch port.

Image via @Nibellion

Image via @Nibellion

Image via @Nibellion

While the visuals certainly aren’t as nice to look at as in the other versions of the game, they seem to be perfectly acceptable for the trade-off of being able to play The Outer Worlds on the Switch, in line with the graphical comprises made by the Switch’s recent port of The Witcher 3. Of course, it still remains to be seen whether the graphics hold up when the game is actually in motion, particularly considering that The Outer Worlds features a lot of wide-open landscapes and firefights full of particle effects with lots of NPCs on screen at once.

The eShop page that leaked the photos also says The Outer Worlds is still set to launch on Switch on March 6, which confirms that it’s still on track from its earlier release date announcement. Virtuous Games, which handled the Switch ports of L.A. Noire and Dark Souls Remastered, is also behind the Switch version of The Outer Worlds.

Developer Obsidian recently announced that The Outer Worlds would be continuing its story on PC, PS4, and Xbox One in an upcoming DLC coming some time in 2020. It’s not clear when the DLC will make its way to the Switch version of the game.