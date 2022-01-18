Leakers are drawing pictures of Kamisato Ayato’s kit in Genshin Impact

Kamisato Ayato is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact, and hype levels are through the roof for this guy. Kamisato Ayato is the brother of Kamisato Ayaka and serves as the Yashiro Commissioner. Similar to Ayaka, Ayato is receiving tons of hype and is frequently teased to fans by miHoYo.

It’s about that time when leaks start appearing for future characters, and with a rumor of Ayato’s release in Version 2.6 of Genshin Impact, his kit is beginning to leak online. There is no in-game model of Ayato yet, so any leaks about his kit are purely speculation. Despite this, Ayato’s kit is getting leaked left-and-right, and in a unique way.

Note, all of these leaks are currently speculation, and should be taken with a grain of salt. Until we see official leaks from the Genshin Impact beta or through official channels like miHoYo, we shouldn’t take any leak at face value.

The leak typhoon of drawings began with a sloppy drawing posted on the Chinese social media board Tieba. It’s certainly hard to interpret, but many other artists have drawn re-interpretations of Ayato’s kit.

Image via /r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks

This image is an interpretation of the above picture, posted on NGA:

Image via /r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks

Two other posts have also surfaced, and are re-drawings of images above rather than an official leak. You can view those posts here and here.