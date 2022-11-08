Lechonk’s evolution has leaked for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, with two different forms

More and more leaks for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have continued to roll out before the game’s official release. Many of these Pokémon have not appeared in previous pieces of official trailers or screenshots, meaning these are some of our first looks at new encounters we can find while exploring the Paldea region. The leakers have been sharing multiple images, and it looks like it’s Lechonk’s turn to show off its evolution, and it has two forms.

In the shared image from Centro Leaks, we see Oinkologne, the second form of Lechonk, which will have two unique variations on it. These forms likely are based on it being a male or female when you catch Lechonk, but this is pure speculation. We do not have any official confirmation on how these evolutions come about.

Related: A salty new Rock type of Pokémon has leaked for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Lechonk will likely be one of the several early Pokémon you can encounter shortly after beginning your journey in the Paldea region. Tracking this Pokémon down shouldn’t be too difficult, and for anyone who wishes to collect each type of Pokémon, including the unique variations, capturing two Lechonks might be the best way to handle it.

These are among the many leaks that have been happening today surrounding Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The others include Fuecoco’s final evolution, Paldean Wooper’s evolution into Clodsire, and others posted by those who have access to the game. Despite these images, we must take this information with a grain of salt. We cannot assume their validity, as we do not have our hands on the game to confirm that they are real.

We can likely expect several more leaks to happen before the arrival of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The highly anticipated open-world Pokémon adventure arrives on November 18 for the Nintendo Switch.