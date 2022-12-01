Is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Game Pass? Answered

Game Pass already offers a ton of great titles on Xbox consoles and PC, but it doesn’t have everything. If you’re wondering whether Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is on Game Pass, we have the answer. The short version is, not just yet as of the time of this writing — but it will be added soon.

When is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga coming to Game Pass?

Game Pass will add Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Tuesday, December 6. Subscribers will be able to pick it up on Xbox consoles as well as PC. The Skywalker Saga is a great get for Game Pass: it’s a love letter to the series and a fun game that’s appropriate for whole families. The Game Pass Friends & Family Plan (currently being tested in a few regions) should pair nicely with it.

Image via Traveller’s Tales

What content is included in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Game Pass?

This is a fair question to ask, considering there are two different versions of The Skywalker Saga out there now. In this case (as it usually is with Game Pass), subscribers will have access to the standard game, not its Galactic Edition. The Galactic Edition includes access to six character packs from the likes of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor, all of which are available now. While Game Pass subscribers can play the game itself for free, they’ll have to pay for those packs if they want them — they’re $2.99 USD a pop.

As for the game itself, The Skywalker Saga is not just a repackaging of the previously released Lego games. It’s an entirely new adventure with a galaxy full of planets to explore and storylines to see play out, as opposed to the hub-and-level layout of the previous entries. Overall, The Skywalker Saga is one of the best Lego video games to date.