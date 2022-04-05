Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga includes funny Xenoblade Chronicles reference

There was a disturbance in the Force after Adam Howden, the voice of Shulk, became the voice of an NPC in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Some developers at TT Games were “really feeling” the Xenoblade Chronicles series as they couldn’t help themselves with a funny reference to the games within the Lego Star Wars universe.

During a cutscene, the character Disco Director says to you in the game, “Now THIS is a party! I’m really feeling it!” It’s a reference to the main protagonist of the first Xenoblade Chronicles game Shulk, who says the now-infamous line in his original adventure and the Super Smash Bros. series.

“I wasn’t in the booth when he was recording, but I had an email from the script editor at the time,” said a supposed developer on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Reddit named DideoVameGeveloper. “He said that Adam was initially unsure about the line, but after being told that it was a Xenoblade reference, he nailed it.”

Howden and former TT Games developer David Harris confirmed the news via Twitter, affirming that this was indeed a reference to the popular Nintendo JRPG series. “Nice to see people are enjoying this little one I snuck in there!” said Harris on the social media network.

