Lost Ark August & September roadmap reveals new Mechanist class and Kakul-Saydon Legion Raid

Lost Ark’s monthly update structure is changing a bit, which will leave the month of August a bit bare while September roars with new content. Traditionally, Lost Ark was altering between releasing a new class one month and a major raid the next. However, as this new roadmap reveals, Lost Ark will dedicate August to quality-of-life updates while backloading the new Mechanist class and Kakul-Saydon raid for September.

That’s not to say August will be devoid of new content, though. New events will keep players occupied and prepare them for Kakul-Saydon, including the new Pet Ranch allowing you to train your pets and an expansion of the Maharaka Festival. The September update will also be split into two parts, one update earlier in the month and the other to follow.

The first half of September will introduce some new quality-of-life updates to the game, including a new Global Chat Room (and other basic chat improvements) and the ability to add friends from different servers. Players can also enjoy new hairstyles, and PvP fans will enjoy PvP-specific balance changes and overall improvement.

The biggest juice coming to the update is the highly anticipated Mechanist class, the fifth Gunner Advanced Class after Deadeye, Gunslinger, Artillerist, and Sharpshooter. The Mechanist comes straight out of Iron Man, armed with machine guns, lasers, and drones. You can bring the Mechanist into the new Kakul-Saydon Legion Raid, where you’ll face off against an evil clown.

The Kakul-Saydon Legion Raid will be a four-player raid as opposed to the usual eight-person raid, but that doesn’t make the raid any easier. This raid will feature three gates and tons of new mechanics for you to learn and master. Players who are Item Level 1,475 can challenge this raid in Normal mode, but in a twist, players who are Item Level 1,385 can enter a practice version of this raid as well. Hopefully, this is a feature that will be extended to other Legion Raids.