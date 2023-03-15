How Story Express works in Lost Ark

The MMO Lost Ark has a long-winded campaign that will have players traveling across various regions in order to pursue the titular Lost Ark. Completing this once with your primary character is an arduous task — trying to complete them again is a brutal endeavor. Thankfully, developer Smilegate RPG has implemented a system in Lost Ark called Story Express. Here’s how it works.

What is Story Express in Lost Ark

Story Express is presented in Lost Ark as a limited-time event that will streamline the leveling of only one character up to iLvl 1340. Once Story Express has been completed, characters will receive 1,500,000 silver, multiple rare card packs, cosmetic rewards, and a slew of various materials for Strongholds and character progression alike. While this offers rewards for completing the story of Lost Ark, you’ll still need to walk around and work through the campaign as normal. Story Express is not the same as the Powerpass — it only offers increased rewards for players that are creating new characters to take advantage of new classes.

How to select a character for Story Express in Lost Ark

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon logging into Lost Ark on a character, open the Event Quest window and select ‘Story Express’ on the second tab. Only characters that have not yet completed the On the Border quest in Rethramis are eligible for this speed-leveling mechanic. Select one of your characters presented — if you want to roll a new character, such as the new Artist, this is an ideal opportunity to do so. After selecting your character, select ‘Start Event.’

Screenshot by Gamepur

Log out of your current character, and into the character that has been designated as Story Express. Select the character, and you should see a purple banner with the words ‘Story Express in use’ to inform players that the selection worked. Log into the character, and start working your way through the campaign for even more rewards.