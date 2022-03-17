Lost Ark promises more honing materials and faster class releases in a new dev post

A new Lost Ark development post sought to alleviate many of the common complaints players had about the state of the game. These complaints were regarding many aspects of progression in the game, primarily the difficulty to hit a high Item Level (1370 and above) in the game due to low rates and lack of materials. Players also frequently complained about the status of class releases in the game, as the NA server is much behind the KR server in this regard.

The Lost Ark development team made a post on the official forums on March 16 to address many of these concerns. In regards to the difficulty in the progression of the game, the developers stated they had data that predicted more players would reach these higher item levels in time, which didn’t play out in reality. They stated they wouldn’t increase the rates of gear upgrades, but instead increase the materials you can obtain through events and giveaways.

The development team also noted that players would like more skins and advanced classes “at an accelerated rate.” While the team indicated that the NA servers were receiving skins and classes at a faster rate compared to Korean servers, they promised that they would speed up the releases of new classes in the future.

Finally, as an apology of sorts, Lost Ark is giving away a free gift on March 21, which will include free skins, mounts, Pheons, and two Legendary Card Selection chests.