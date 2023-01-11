Lost Ark x The Witcher crossover will last a month — here’s what you’ll earn in your quests with Geralt

Massive Multiplayer RPG games need a constant stream of content and events to keep the players engaged and returning for more. Lost Ark is no exception, and they have been consistently producing new raids and challenges for players. However, crossover events are arguably the most exciting type of events in the calendar, and the latest one pairs the cast of the Witcher with the world of Arkesia in Lost Ark.

This crossover event has been teased for some time now, but Amazon Game Studios have finally pulled the curtain on more details about the features of the event, as well as the dates and duration of the event, which will run from January 18 to February 22. During that time, you will be able to collect a variety of cosmetic rewards and participate in quests with the Witcher characters on their White Wolf Haven Island.

To unlock the White Wolf Haven Island, you will need to have completed the “Set Sail!” main story quest, because you’ll need to be able to sail there in the first place. Then you can speak to Guild Investigators in major cities to be able to sail to the island. Once there, you’ll be able to take part in Main Quests and Daily Quests in the company of Geralt, Ciri, Dandelion, Yennefer, and Triss. Taking part in the event means that you can earn cosmetics rewards, which include Witcher Potions, 3 Jukebox songs, a new Card Set featuring 5 Witcher Characters, a Stronghold structure, Emoticons & Selfie Stickers, and a Title.

But that is not the end of the Witcher goodness in Lost Ark. According to the event’s main landing page, there will be further reward opportunities during the event, in the form of Twitch Drops that contain Witcher-inspired Mokoko skins for watching certain Lost Ark content creators on Twitch while the event is running.