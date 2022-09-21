Madden 23 content creators going on MUT pack strike due to poor pack odds, Field Pass problems
Players are at a breaking point.
It’s been a rough start out of the gate this year for Madden 23. Madden games of the past have been known to contain its fair share of bugs and glitches around launch, but EA does tend to iron those out quickly. We reported earlier this month about issues with the Competitive Field Pass, and now things appear to be reaching a boiling point among some in the Madden NFL community. A number of creators — both big and small in the Madden community — are coming together for a spending freeze under the hashtag “#packstrike.”
A number of notable Madden and MUT content creators, including Zirksee, Mills, and Gutfoxx, are calling for a change from EA on a number of issues.
The demands are primarily focused on making sure that everything players are spending on actually makes sense. Zirksee, in particular, recommends making Rerolls better so that players are able to spend training points and making sure that the people who do spend on the biggest bundles actually get all the pieces they need. And, these individuals are also pushing for a rework of the BND system so that those items can go into sets rather than be stuck in your binder.
As mentioned earlier, this is not the first issue that has popped up for Madden 23 since the title launched last month. A few weeks prior, EA had a number of issues with regards to how cumulative stats were not being tracked for the Competitive Field Pass. This culminated in a temporary gate of MUT, but the issue was resolved after a few hours. However, make good rewards for the gate and its cause were delayed for several weeks afterwards.
However, these problems did not stop Madden NFL 23 from selling. The NPD Group this week released sales information for the video games industry over August, and Madden 23 was the top title of the month.