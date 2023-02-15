Despite Super Bowl LVII loss, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts receives ratings boost in final Madden 23 roster update

Super Bowl LVII took place this past Sunday, and the NFL crowned a new champion. The Kansas City Chiefs took home the Lombardi Trophy, the second time in four years that the Chiefs won it all. With the NFL season finished, EA Sports put out the final roster and ratings update for Madden 23 on February 15. Not surprisingly, the update includes ratings changes for several members of the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts may have been on the losing end of Super Bowl LVII, but the young quarterback did receive a ratings increase after a solid overall game. Hurts went 27/38 with 304 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and three rushing touchdowns for Philadelphia. The Eagles star will end the season as an 87 OVR, +1 OVR increase from the Conference Championship roster.

CB James Bradberry IV, meanwhile, received a -1 OVR downgrade to an 84 OVR. Bradberry IV’s defensive holding penalty late in the fourth quarter proved to be a difference in the Eagles’ loss to the Chiefs. The penalty gave the Chiefs not just an improved field position for kicker Harrison Butker, but also a fresh set of downs for Kansas City to run out the clock.

As far as Patrick Mahomes is concerned, the star QB for the Super Bowl champions did not receive any stat changes after the game, despite picking up the Super Bowl MVP trophy. In Arizona, Mahomes went 21/27 with 182 passing yards and three touchdowns. Thus, Mahomes will end Madden NFL 23 as a 98 OVR.

Other notable ratings changes for the Super Bowl roster update include modifications for LG Landon Dickerson (82 OVR, +2 OVR), DE Brandon Graham (81 OVR, -1 OVR), K Jake Elliott (81 OVR, +1 OVR), and K Harrison Butker (79 OVR, -1 OVR).

Finally, this last update means that TE Travis Kelce will get to say in ‘the 99 Club’ for the remainder of Madden 23. Kelce is just one of four 99 OVRs in Madden. The other three are Aaron Donald. Trent Williams, and Myles Garrett.