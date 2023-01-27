Bengals QB Joe Burrow moves up in post-Divisional Round ratings update in Madden 23

EA has released its latest round of Madden 23 rating updates following the conclusion of the NFL playoff’s Divisional Round. As expected, most of the favorites won their respective matchups, with the Eagles in particular putting on a convincing display during their 38-7 drubbing of the Giants. However, there was one team that seemingly went off-script and showed up in a big way against their heavyweight opponents.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals were initially considered slight underdogs against the powerhouse that is the Buffalo Bills. But thanks to the heroics of Joey Franchise and their underrated defense, they managed to engineer a 28-10 beatdown against the AFC East champs who were considered Super Bowl favorites the entire season.

Because of his commanding performance, the Bengals QB received a generous, but deserved, two point rating increase, which has now brought his overall rating from 93 to 95. This makes him the second highest rated QB in the game, sitting just four points behind the real-life cheat code that is Patrick Mahomes.

Other Bengals players that received an increase in their ratings include CB’s Mike Hilton and Cam Taylor-Britt, both of whom helped stifle Stefon Diggs during their showdown. Over on the other side, Josh Allen predictably had his overall rating reduced by one point from 94 to 93 following his forgettable performance against what should have been a vulnerable secondary.

Tre’Davious White, the Bills all-pro CB, similarly had his overall rating reduced by the same amount from 93 to 92. He did, however, hold his own against one of the league’s best wide receiver duos in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins so the point reduction does come as a slight surprise.