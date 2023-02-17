Madden 23: How to vote for the Team of the Year (TOTY)

On February 17, EA Sports and the Madden 23 officially opened up voting for the Team of the Year (TOTY) in Madden Ultimate Team (MUT). Some of the league’s top players are eligible to be a part of the squad, and received high overall cards once the Team of the Year program goes live. So, how can you vote for the Madden 23 TOTY? Let’s go over what you need to know.

How to vote for the Madden 23 TOTY

Much like with the FIFA 23 Team of the Year, Madden NFL 23 players and fans can vote on the EA Madden website. Go to EA.com, and then pull down the ‘Games’ tab. Select ‘EA Sports’ and then find the Madden 23 game section. Click on it, and you should be re-directed to the Madden 23 site.

Right up front should be the ‘Vote now’ box for the Team of the Year. Click on it, and that will bring football fans to the vote. Users will be able to choose one player from each of the nominees for each position. Not only will players on offense and defense be available, but so will those on special teams.

Voting for the Madden 23 Team of the Year officially began on February 17. The TOTY vote will last for five days, ending on February 22. So, those who want to choose their favorite players or whomever should do so as soon as possible.

The MUT Team of the Year will be revealed on March 8, with the new TOTY program set to be released on March 9.