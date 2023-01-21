Madden 23 drops emergency patch to grapple with the reign of terror dubbed “The Quadfather”

The Madden 23 and Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) has recently been wrestling with a new menace: the “Quadfather.” Packers RB AJ Dillon received a special AKA: The New Class card in recent days, and its addition has led to torched defenses and memories of Eric Dickerson’s rampage in Madden 20. The reign of terror of Dillon has caused much conversation on social media, but it appears that it will be a short-lived one. That is because the Madden team made an update to abilities that is set to affect the Quadfather.

Related: Madden 23 MUT Season 3: Field Pass – All tiers, how to get 98 OVR Rob Gronkowski, XP, and more

In an message to the Madden 23 community, EA announced that an update would be made to ability points in Madden Ultimate Team. This patch applied specifically to the 93 OVR AKA: The New Class AJ Dillon Quadfather card in MUT.

Per the message, the patch now means that it takes two AP points to activate Dillon’s Quadfather X-Factor, and one AP to activate Persistent.

Quadfather AP Update



An AP value update for the AJ Dillion Quadfather AKA The New Class item is now live in game:



🦵 Quadfather X-Factor AP cost increased to 2 AP

🦵 Persistent AP cost increased to 1 AP — MaddenNFLDirect (@MaddenNFLDirect) January 21, 2023

The combination of the Quadfather X-Factor and Persistent made Dillon arguably one of the most difficult running backs to deal with in Madden history, thanks to the fact that is was nearly impossible to take Dillon down.

Now, the increase in AP points means that Madden Ultimate Team players have decisions to make in the lineup. Since it takes more AP points to activate both abilities, users will need to decide to activate both and shut off an ability for another player, or keep just the X-Factor.

“Quadfather” was trending for days on social media thanks to its powerful nature. Granted, Dillon will still remain powerful. But, it will mean some sacrifices and better balance going forward.