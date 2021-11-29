Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling game in the UK during Black Friday

A new report from GamesIndustry.biz reveals that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling video game of Black Friday 2021 in the UK. Mario Kart jumped six places from the previous week, gaining a 567% jump in terms of sales during Black Friday.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Switch is the best-selling game on the console with nearly 40 million total sales, and it continues to sell very well every year. Several deals were going around for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, including copies of the game that come bundled with the Switch, contributing to the sales number for the game. The sale numbers for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are only for the physical copies of the game, not digital copies.

The second best-selling game in the UK on Black Friday was FIFA 22, which jumped 145%, then followed thirdly by Minecraft on Switch, which jumped 258%. Call of Duty: Vanguard was the fourth best-selling game, but it sold the exact same number of copies during Black Friday as it did the previous week.

However, this year’s Black Friday’s physical sales were lower than last year. Physical copies of games in the UK are down 10% compared to Black Friday 2020.