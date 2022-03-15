Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass pre-load available before March 18 release

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass is available to pre-load right now before its release on Friday, March 18. Download the Booster Course Pass now and you’ll have instant access to its Wave 1 tracks, meaning you can race on all eight remastered courses as soon as they become available.

The Booster Course Pass is available to pre-load for Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack members only. Those who are purchasing the DLC for the ever-popular kart-racing game will have to wait until Friday to download and play its eight new tracks. Nintendo revealed that the Booster Course Pass pre-load is live on Twitter.

If you’re a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack member, you can already download the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass at no additional cost now and be ready to play at launch this Friday!



Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscribers can download the Booster Course Pass in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at no extra cost. The quickest way to race on its new courses is through being a paid member of the service. If you can wait, though, it’s worth noting that all Booster Course Pass tracks will be available to play online for free for everyone, albeit with random online course selection.

With 48 remastered tracks being added in total across six waves of eight courses (two Cups) until the end of March 2023, the Booster Course Pass is adding a lot of new content to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Hopefully, we see the likes of Waluigi Pinball being added in future waves of the DLC. Coconut Mall and Choco Mountain will have to do for now.