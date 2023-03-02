mario-kart-8-deluxe-booster-course-pass-wave-4-skids-onto-switch-next-week

Nintendo has announced that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4 will ride onto Switch next Thursday. This wave adds eight new courses, including one original track and a new character, Birdo, to increase the base game’s roster size.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4 will be released on March 9. This wave brings a lot to the game to keep things fresh for long-time fans, but it’s also a great reason to get into the game if you aren’t playing it already. The sheer number of courses in this wave alone is enough to keep you busy for hours, but combined with the main roster, there are very few reasons to move on to another kart racer.

The courses Wave 4 adds to the game are; tour Singapore Speedway from Mario Kart Tour, Tour Bangkok Rush from Mario Kart Tour, Wii DK Summit from Mario Kart Wii, Tour Amsterdam Drift from Mario Kart Tour, GBA Riverside Park from Mario Kart Super Circuit, DS Mario Circuit from Mario Kart DS, GCN Waluigi Station from Mario Kart Double Dash, and Yoshi’s Island, a brand new track for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4.

Of course, the other highlight outside of new courses that this Wave adds to the game is Birdo. The new character is a Weight Class: Medium and hasn’t been in a Mario Kart game since Mario Kart Wii or Mario Kart Tour, depending on which you count as canon.

There are still two more waves of content to come to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in the future, making for a total of 48 new courses added to the game. With the addition of Birdo, it’s possible that Nintendo will be adding more new characters into the mix. Whether another Mario Kart game or a new set of Booster Course Waves is announced once Wave 6 launches is still up in the air, but the new content we’re getting right now is great and bringing new life to a title that debuted on the Wii U.