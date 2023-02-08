Yoshi’s Island and new character Birdo are coming in Wave 4 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course

The next update for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass will add a brand new stage to the game and a new character, as Birdo is making her long-awaited return to the series. This marks the addition of the first new character since Mario Kart 8 Deluxe launched in 2017, and it opens the door for more racers to follow.

It was revealed during the Nintendo Direct that the Wave 4 update for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass is adding a stage based on Yoshi’s Island on the Super Nintendo, and Birdo, the first racer added in the expansion. The trailer confirms that Wave 4 will be made available in the spring. All of the content added in the Booster Course Pack up to this point was either a retro stage or a level from Mario Kart Tour, so it’s refreshing to see some new content in the DLC.

