Mario + Rabbids DLC Disappoints With No Rayman & Mario Team Up?

Mario + Rabbids is an adorable cross-over game between Nintendo’s poster child Mario and Ubisoft’s Minion-esque Rabbids. The latest game in the franchise collab is Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, which is a sequel to the first, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. Both games are currently on Nintendo Switch.

With that being said, there have already been a couple of DLC for Sparks of Hope, and another is on its way, but it seems fans are disappointed by the lack of a highly anticipated crossover in the latest DLC trailer. In the ‘Rayman in the Phantom Show’ DLC, players will see another familiar video game face in the game, but it comes with some disappointing news.

Rayman Makes Appearance In Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope DLC

Rayman is back, and he's the special guest in a new mysterious dimension: the Phantom's Opera network studio. #MarioRabbids Sparks of Hope DLC 3: Rayman in the Phantom Show releases on Aug. 30. pic.twitter.com/TJjffisSQu — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 1, 2023

Nintendo posted the new trailer for the third DLC, which is to be called “Rayman in the Phantom Show,” announcing that it will release on August 1. Rayman has come from another dimension to join the lineup of Mario-themed Rabbids in one video game which is something truly amazing to see. Still, it seems that Rayman won’t be teaming up with Mario, a fact that has left fans utterly disappointed.

Players in the comments, despite not getting the complete mashup the way we all wanted it, went on to share their excitement for the game and seeing Rayman included in it. Some gamers even say this might be what gets them to finally purchase the game.

For those that are excitedly awaiting the release, it won’t be much longer before fans can get their hands on the DLC at the end of the month on August 30.