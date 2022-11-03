Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC expansions detailed, Rayman coming late 2023

Ubisoft and Nintendo have revealed the road map for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope’s DLC expansions. Season 1 for the DLC will roll out throughout all of 2023, ending with the inclusion of Rayman at the end of next year. The Season 1 pass is available on the Nintendo eShop for $29.99 and includes The Tower of Doom combat game mode, a new character and planet, and the inclusion of Rayman.

The Tower of Doom is a new game mode for Sparks of Hope. It will be the first thing from the Season 1 pass to launch and has a release window of early 2023. Tower of Doom revolves around Mario and the Rabbids traveling up a tower run by Madame Bwahstrella. Mario will face a new challenge on each floor of the tower. The story of Tower of Doom is that the visor-wearing Rabbid, Spawny, got kidnapped, and Mario and his friends need to climb up the tower to rescue them.

Related: How to get 100% on every planet in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

The second expansion of the DLC has no name, but it will include a brand-new character and takes place in a new world. The new character has no name yet is described as a mysterious new foe and appears to be a female Rabbid in a skirt. The new planet seems jungle themed, and a Bob-omb is in the promo image for the DLC expansion. The un-named second DLC expansion will launch sometime in mid-2023.

Rayman was previously announced as coming to Sparks of Hope as DLC, and the roadmap confirms Rayman’s arrival to the game will be the last expansion for the Season 1 pass. The expansion will have Rayman team up with Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Mario for a new adventure. Sparks of Hope is a follow-up to the original Mario + Rabbids video game and has Mario re-teaming up with Rabbid variants of his friends to travel the cosmos to save Rabbid Lumas, called Sparks in the game, from the enigmatic Cursa.