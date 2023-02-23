Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope’s first DLC, Tower of Doooom, arrives next week

Today Ubisoft announced a bit of positive news for once and revealed that the first DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Tower of Doooom, will be available on March 2. The DLC is exclusive to players who have purchased the Season Pass and is the first of three planned DLC for the game.

We don’t know much about this DLC, but from what has been revealed, we can make some educated guesses about what it will entail. The DLC will see Mario, Rabbid Peach, and their friends working together to help Madame Bwahstrella by clearing a multi-dimensional tower, which will involve a series of “highly-strategic battles” for players to overcome. Given that language, we can assume that these challenges and levels will be some of the more challenging content in the game, which will likely be welcomed by some players, as this was something the base game was slightly lacking in. This DLC could also allow players to potentially unlock new skins for weapons or even new Sparks to use in battle.

This will be the first piece of DLC for the game, with the other two planned to release over the next year. The second DLC will add a new foe for Mario and his friends to deal with and a new planet to explore. The third and arguably most hyped is set to feature Rayman alongside Rabbid Peach and Mario in a brand new adventure, similar to the Donkey Kong Adventure DLC seen in the previous Mario + Rabbids game.

Hopefully, this DLC will boost Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope sales and love, especially since Ubisoft had stated that the game “underperformed.” We here at Gamepur thoroughly enjoyed our time with the game and felt it took all the good from the original and made it better, and it would be a shame to see the game fade into obscurity. If you can, we recommend you give the game a go.