How to get 100% on every planet in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

You’ve finished the story. You’ve completed every side quest, collected every Planet Coin, and cleared every icon from your in-game map. But for some reason, every planet in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope still says it’s only 99% completed. What gives? The answer involves the game’s Secret Zones. They can be replayed for an extra challenge, but the game gives no indication that this will award you an additional prize and finally bump you up to that 100% completion. Here’s how it works.

Related: How long does Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope take to beat? Answered

How to unlock Secret Zones in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Screenshot by Gamepur

First, you’ll need to unlock and clear each Secret Zone. Luckily, these are clearly marked on your map — just look for the Spark icon. If you’re reading this, then you’ve probably already cleared them, resulting in the green portal you see above. If not, see the shopkeeper, pay 11 Planet Coins for the Secret Zone key, and head inside. Once you clear the puzzle inside, you’ll win a new Spark (one of 30 total in the game).

How to replay Secret Zones in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you step back inside the portal, you’ll be presented with the exact same puzzle as before, but with a time limit, as seen in the screenshot above. This only applies while you’re moving outside of battle, so don’t worry if you run into enemies while redoing the puzzle. Clear it quickly, and you’ll win another prize: a weapon skin. With this method, you’ll hit that 100% marker in no time.

Several of these Secret Zone skins are the Gleaming pattern. Weapon designs are purely cosmetic, but the Gleaming Skin is still considered one of the game’s top prizes. When a planet reaches 100% completion, click on it on the progression screen to earn another Gleaming Skin. Between this bonus and the Secret Zone prizes, you’ll earn a total of nine — one for each party member.