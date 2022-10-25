How many Sparks are in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope? Full list of all Sparks

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope mixes up combat thanks to the addition of the Sparks: Rabbid versions of Super Mario Galaxy’s Lumas that grant your party members special abilities. The Sparks cover a wide range of elements and attack types, from enhanced ammo to rippling waves of energy. There are 30 total Sparks in the game, and many will be unlocked naturally as you progress through the game. If you decide to pursue every side quest, you’ll unlock them all. Here’s a complete list, categorized for your convenience.

Every Spark in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Area-of-Effect Sparks

Aquaquake: Sends out a shockwave of Splash damage.

Cryogeddon: Rains down Frostbite meteors.

Electrogeddon: Rains down Shock meteors.

Pyrogeddon: Rains down fire meteors.

Toxicomet: Rains down Ooze meteors.

Toxiquake: Sends out a shockwave of Ooze damage.

Zephyrquake: Sends out a shockwave of Gust damage.

Weapon Sparks

Aquanox: Adds Splash damage to your weapon.

Cryoblide: Adds Frostbite damage to your weapon.

Electroid: Adds Shock damage to your weapon.

Pyrostar: Adds Burn damage to your weapon.

Vampastra: Adds Vampire damage to your weapon.

Zephyrstar: Adds Gust damage to your weapon.

Dash Sparks

Aquadash: Adds Splash damage to your dash.

Electrodash: Adds Shock damage to your dash.

Vampdash: Adds Vampire damage to your dash.

Zephyrdash: Adds Gust damage to your dash.

Special Sparks

Ethering: Renders the user invisible.

Exosphere: Increase allies’ defense within a radius.

Glitter: Draws in enemies within a radius.

Pulser: Heals allies within a radius.

Reflector: Reflects a percentage of damage back at the attacker upon being hit.

Regenesis: Regenerates the user’s HP over time.

Screech: Repels enemies from your position.

Starburst: Turbocharges ally weapon damage within a radius.

Summon Sparks

Gargantu-Fan: Summons a Rabbid Kong.

Oozer Master: Summons an Oozer.

Scoper Master: Summons a Lone Wolf.

Squashette Master: Summons a Squashette.

Wildclaw Master: Summons a Wildclaw.

Non-combat Sparks in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

In addition to the 30 listed above, there are actually three other Sparks that join you during the adventure. All three are used in puzzle solving and exploration in the overworld. One gives you the ability to shoot soundwaves that destroy rocks, another upgrades that power, and the last one lets you scan for invisible objects. You’ll earn all three by default during the story, and they’ll be used a lot during side quests, like finding the three penguins on Pristine Peaks and finding the pumpkin heads on Palette Prime.