Marvel’s Avengers reveals some of Spider-Man’s alternate suits

Crystal Dynamics gave folks a first look at Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers earlier this week, and just last night, the developer unveiled some of the suits the web-slinging superhero will be able to wear in-game.

“With almost 60 years of history, picking out the perfect outfits for his Marvel’s Avengers debut took lots of thought and planning. Working closely with our friends at Marvel Games, we curated a selection of looks that should satisfy Spidey fans, both young and old,” said the company in a blog post.

The suits highlighted paid homage to multiple eras of Spider-Man. The default suit is partially based on John Romita Sr.’s iconic design incorporating thick bezels around the mask’s eyes; the classic suit is heavily modeled after Steve Ditko’s original design of the character; the Secret War suit takes inspiration from the Marvel limited series of the same name; the Spider-Armor Mark I and Mark III suits are based on Peter Parker’s outfits in Web of Spider-Man #100 and the Ends of the Earth storyline, respectively; finally, the iconic Noir costume from Spider-Man: Noir is also here, which was previously featured in Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.

Image via Square Enix

One costume appears to be a wholly original design inspired by Peter Parker’s struggles to manage his double life. The Bugle Boy suit sees Spider-Man adopt business-casual attire that matches his costume’s iconic red-and-blue color scheme, while featuring a nod to Peter Parker’s day job as a freelance photographer: A camera slung around his left shoulder.

While only seven costumes were shown off, it’s possible Spidey could receive more after he arrives in the game. Since its launch, Marvel’s Avengers has added quite a few skins to the game inspired by each characters’ various appearances across comics, film, and television.