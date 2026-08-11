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Sonic in Fortnite completing a loop the loop
Image via Epic Games
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Fortnite

Sonic The Hedgehog Revealed As First Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Collab, With More To Come

Sonic The Hedgehog is coming to Fortnite in Chapter 7 Season 4 and more huge gaming icons are expected to follow.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
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Published: Aug 11, 2026 09:13 am

Sonic The Hedgehog has been revealed as the first major piece of collab content in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4, but there’s still plenty to come.

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Epic Games’ Battle Royale behemoth transitions into a new season on August 20 and the Override season will be filled with iconic faces from the world of gaming.

Previously leaked as being involved, Sonic The Hedgehog’s inclusion in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 was confirmed in an official video, showcasing a new POI and Peely utilizing Sonic’s iconic speed, indicating a special item will be in the loot pool.

While Sonic is, perhaps unsurprisingly, the first major collab to speed onto the scene, the next week is set to be flooded with more confirmations, especially with a special Story Event taking place this weekend.

Teasers from Epic Games in official key art and in-game music have already hinted at collabs with Tetris, Crash Bandicoot, and Pac-Man, while Fortnite’s Discord bot was found to contain strings of text indicating collabs with Persona and Minecraft.

There’s also the small matter of the long-awaited Kingdom Hearts collab, which has been rumored for a while, and could finally be officially revealed this weekend in Disney’s big D23 event.

It’s not entirely clear how the collab content will fit in, particularly as many of the rumored collabs don’t necessarily fit into the style that Fortnite tends to go down with skins, but the game’s expansion over the past year opens the door for more possibilities.

Smaller characters, like Crash Bandicoot, could be featured as Sidekicks, but confirmation that Sprites will remain next season and beyond also opens the door for more special Sprite collabs, similar to what has been witnessed this season with the likes of Batman, John Wick, and TheBurntPeanut.

Epic Games’ confirmation that Sprites will remain adds further depth to the game, especially with the recently revealed Sprite Garden.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 will also be significant in the sense that it’s expected to be the final full-length season of the Chapter, with Epic Games expected to bring a close to the year of content with a final mini-season similar to the huge collab with The Simpsons last year.

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Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Freelance gaming writer with an unhealthy Pokémon obsession. If you don't find him gaming, he's probably either sorting TCG bulk or having a nap.