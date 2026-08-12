XBOX CEO Asha Sharma Teases Title Of The Elder Scrolls 6

XBOX CEO Asha Sharma has enjoyed a hands-on experience with The Elder Scrolls 6 and took to social media to tease the official title.

XBOX CEO Asha Sharma has provided a teaser for fans of The Elder Scrolls franchise about the title of the sixth instalment, following a hands-on experience with the game.

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The Elder Scrolls 6 is lined-up as Bethesda’s next major release and was first announced in 2018, yet, eight years later, there’s still no word on a release window, nor has the official title been revealed.

However, Sharma, who replaced Phil Spencer earlier this year, dropped a potential teaser in a social media post after experiencing a live playthrough of the title.

“Live playthrough of The Elder Scrolls VI: ******** this morning. The scale and grandeur are incredible. The story is even greater,” she posted on X.

While there’s no guarantee that the asterisks in the post represent the exact number of letters in the title for Elder Scrolls 6, it’s the biggest teaser fans have had in a while.

One of the most popular theories for the title of The Elder Scrolls 6 in the community is “Hammerfell,” but if Sharma’s blank space is accurate for the length, that won’t fit into the gap.

There’s also the possibility that it was entirely unintentional, and is not a direct indication of how many letters will be in the title of The Elder Scrolls 6, or it could be a red herring, pushing fans further away from predicting the true title.

Regardless, it’s still going to be a long wait until The Elder Scrolls 6 comes around, with the latest XBOX showcase earlier this year passing without another update on the title.

Many are predicting The Elder Scrolls 6 will not come out until 2028 at the earliest, meaning it could end up being one of the first titles in the next generation of consoles.

Fans will have to continue being patient as they await further news, with XBOX currently focused on other big franchises under its umbrella, including the likes of Gears of War and Fable, both of which have new titles on the horizon.

Any hope of further updates on The Elder Scrolls 6 will have to stretch until the back-end of the year, at the earliest, but even then, the radio silence could continue.

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