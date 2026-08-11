GTA 6 Boss Says Most Players Are Purchasing The $100 Ultimate Edition

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has revealed that the majority of players pre-ordering Grand Theft Auto 6 are splashing out on the $100 Ultimate Edition.

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GTA 6 is due to release in November, after years of waiting, and Rockstar has attracted some criticism for the price point, with the standard edition at $80, while the Ultimate Edition is priced at $100.

The GTA 6 Ultimate Edition contains exclusive single-player content, including properties, businesses, and vehicles, and it’s now been confirmed the majority of players are happy to splash out to get the full experience.

“Actually, it is skewing more to the premium edition,” Zelnick told CNBC, responding to the interviewer suggesting pre-order numbers for both editions could be equal, “That might be a reflection of the fact that the most avid consumeres are the ones who are pre-ordering now.”

Continuing to talk about the topic of GTA 6 pricing, Zelnick added that fans shouldn’t hold out for discounts in the holiday season around Black Friday and Christmas, pointing out to the company’s previous strategy with GTA 5.

“We obviously establish our own pricing, and storefronts can do what they wish. We don’t have any capability to control that. So if they reduce their price, they reduce their margin on the sale.

“There are situations where certain retailers will preice down to drive demand for others things they will sell, I can’t tell you what will happen.

“I will tell you that we preserved our pricing on Grand Theft Auto 5 for a very long time, much longer than a standard release of an entertainment property.”

The GTA 6 pricing is not the only controversial topic about the upcoming release, which has also been critized for the upcoming extended look premiering on Netflix.

While the release will be free to air on YouTube and other platforms later on, Netflix has splashed out for a six-hour exclusivity window, which is a new approach for a gaming entity, and one that hasn’t gone down well with fans.

GTA 6 releases on PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X|S on November 19, 2026.

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