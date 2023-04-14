Matt Mercer Astounds The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fans as Ganondorf

The announcements for Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom keep coming strong as not only did we see a trailer showcasing more gameplay today, but now we have some teasing going on from voice actor Matt Mercer. This has only gotten the excitement for the game releasing in May more intense as fans are amped to learn every little thing about what the game has to offer.

Tears of the Kingdom is the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and has been one of the most anticipated releases of recent years. Now that we are getting closer to the launch date and a few gameplay trailers have been shared on social media, we are finally seeing more content and receiving additional information about what to expect. To cap off the day we now know who the voice actor for Ganondorf will be.

Who Is Voicing Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

I just got the go-ahead from Nintendo, so I can FINALLY announce my absolute pleasure to be voicing Ganondorf in the Legend of #Zelda : #TearsoftheKingdom.



An immense honor that I have thrown myself into doing justice. pic.twitter.com/GDtoWRUHDx — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) April 14, 2023

Matthew Miller, but better known as Matthew Mercer, has been involved in many popular video games as a voice actor. He has voiced characters like Leon S. Kennedy in Resident Evil 6, Kurtis Stryker in Mortal Kombat 9, Espio the Chameleon in Sonic the Hedgehog, and many more among his extensive acting credits. Miller expressed how playing Ganondorf is an “absolute pleasure” and from his past work, fans can rest assured that he performs well.

In the Twitter post, he went on to say how he was a The Legend of Zelda fan as a kid, and that Ganondorf was one of his favorite antagonists. He even shared that he was such a big fan that he portrayed the character for his own web series a while back.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released May 12, 2023, meaning fans don’t have to wait much longer at all to see Matthew Mercer’s voice-acting performance as Ganondorf. If fans would like to have a bit more of a look at the game before then, be sure to check out the new trailer dropped by Nintendo.